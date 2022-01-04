The world title won by Max Verstappen in 2021 has given great joy not only to himself, but also to two realities that respond to the name of Red Bull and Honda. In the first case, the Dutch driver broke Mercedes’ dominance in the turbo-hybrid era of F1, returning a drivers title to Milton Keynes for the first time since 2013. An even more significant success for the Japanese engineer, who was able to celebrate a similar victory thirty years after his last seal, when his own engines allowed Ayrton Senna to win his third and last world championship in 1991. In reality, even before returning to Formula 1 in 2015 as a power-unit supplier, Honda can still boast another world title, albeit not officially recognized. In fact, after acquiring BAR in 2006, the Japanese company participated with its team until the 2008 season, at the end of which the sale to the British engineer Ross Brawn was formalized, who then formed the Brawn GP in 2009. However, the project carried out by Honda for that championship proved successful, so much so that the team won the drivers ‘title, with Jenson Button, and the constructors’ title.

Present in those years to follow the work of the team, the Technical Director of Honda, Toyoharu Tanabe, found various points in common between the developments of what became the Brawn GP and the technical collaboration between Red Bull and AlphaTauri: “In 2007 and 2008, the sections dedicated to the manufacture of the chassis and the engine worked very closely to make the 2009 car – said the manager a The Race – a bit like what happened between AlphaTauri and Red Bull. We tell each other what we want to do, and then we come to a compromise for the decision, defining what is best suited to the car’s performance. We worked very closely, with an open mind. Furthermore, we are very comfortable working with a dynamic other than the mere relationship between a team and the power unit supplier. At the same time – he added – it took us a long time to resolve the problems that arose at the time of our return in 2015, with McLaren. It was a kind of negative development, where we were always trying to recover something. In 2018-19, however, we moved on to a more positive development cycle. We have achieved a certain level of reliability, with more time than before to devote to performance development “.

Luca Filippi, Honda test driver in the two-year period indicated by Tanabe, had precisely emphasized that in the tests the car “Flew” and that an update to the engine of 40 horsepower was missing to be competitive in 2009. Honda then decided to stop the F1 commitment and the Brawn GP also won the following season powered by the Mercedes engine.