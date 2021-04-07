Tana’s experience in La Mancha has been a failure. The Canarian footballer arrived at Albacete in the winter market being a personal bet of the sports director Toni Cruz but his figures in Albacete reflect that his participation has been totally unnoticed.

And it is that the footballer has only played 132 minutes in five games, only one playing as a starter at the Butarque stadium against Leganés and it has not been one of the revulsive that the fans of the white team expected so that their team could take flight and aspire to a permanence that seems very complicated to achieve after chain three consecutive defeats and be 7 points from salvation with 9 rounds to go.

It should be remembered that Tana was together with Cedric and Dani Torres the three reinforcements that arrived in Albacete in the winter market, the first with Toni Cruz as sports director after the departure of his predecessor, Mauro Pérez, also from the Canary Islands. The first two players have not played a leading role in the team led by Alejandro Menéndez and only Colombian Dani Torres has contributed performance to a sunken team and that it is signing a regrettable season in the year commemorating its 80th anniversary.