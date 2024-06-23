Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE’s participation in “Tan Tan Season” embodies the close fraternal and historical relations with the sister Kingdom of Morocco. This participation, which began more than a decade ago, is also the result of fruitful and constructive cooperation between the two countries in the culture and heritage sector.

The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, in cooperation with a number of institutions concerned with heritage preservation, participates in the activities of the “Tan-Tan Cultural Season”, which is held in the south of the Kingdom of Morocco, under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, during the period from 26 to 30 June, under Slogan: “20 years of conservation and human development.”

The season is organized by the Moroccan Al-Mokar Foundation, with the aim of reviving Sahrawi traditions and the customs of nomads and desert tribes in Morocco. The season is distinguished by its multiplicity of cultural forms and skills associated with traditional craft practices in addition to cultural fields.

The UAE’s first participation in the Tan Tan Season was in 2014 as a guest of honor in the activities of the tenth session of the season, which was held under the slogan “Intangible Cultural Heritage and its Role in the Development and Rapprochement of Peoples.”

In 2015, she participated in the activities of the eleventh session of “Tan Tan Season” under the slogan “A human heritage that guarantees social cohesion and a developmental factor” to bring the Emirati and Moroccan desert heritage closer together, especially in the field of camel breeding and the related competitions. In 2016, she participated in the session that It was held under the slogan “Tan Tan Season, Morocco’s Diversity Forum”, to enhance cultural cooperation with countries around the world.

The country recorded its fourth participation in the Tan Tan Cultural Season in 2017, in its thirteenth session, under the slogan “Tan Tan Season is a Moroccan cultural heritage with an African dimension.” In 2018, it participated in the fourteenth session, which was launched under the slogan “Tan-Tan Season, the Radiant Factor of Hassaniya Culture,” to shed light on Nabataean popular literature.

Her participation in the activities of the session in 2019, which was held under the slogan “Tan Tan Season…an incubator for global nomadic culture,” coincided with the Year of Tolerance.

The UAE Pavilion in 2023 at the Tan Tan Season, which was held under the slogan “Consolidating Identity and a Leverage for Sustainable Development,” was distinguished by its focus on the authentic heritage and highlighting the cultural identity of the UAE.

Through its participation in the current session, the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority seeks to shed light on the elements of the Emirati intangible heritage, and to provide a unique experience for visitors to the UAE Pavilion through live paintings that simulate the heritage as in the past, in addition to many diverse heritage events and competitions.