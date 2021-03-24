“Now I am one more,” he says. Raul tamudo, Espanyol legend and currently attached to the club’s sports management, which this Wednesday I cared for a few partners who have their birthday this week. A telematic talk organized by the entity in which he showed his empathy with the fans, for the reactions that one has when watching the games from outside, without being involved on the pitch: “Now I understand perfectly what it is to be Espanyol without playing the games”.

“I suppose that from next season, I hope that in the First Division, we will be able to watch the games again. It is missed that the fans go, that they encourage and be with the team. Without you, football is totally different. Cwith you, the bad times are less bad”, Indicates the mythical ’23’, convinced of the rise of a Espanyol whose evolutions he can follow from the box at the RCDE Stadium. “We continue to the full until the end, we are sure we meet the objective”, Sentence. An attitude that has to do with his own career as a footballer: “My greatest virtue has been never to give up”. And with its origins: “Espanyol must feed on home players“.

Because, above all, the conversation flows around his career. “I can not complain, I have been very happy”, Assures Tamudo, to admit that he“ would have liked to score ”in the three stadiums –Sarrià, Montjuïc and Cornellà– with the Espanyol shirt, but circumstances made it go with Rayo”. He also has the thorn stuck in his exit. “The worst moment of my career was when I had to leave. You never want to leave your home, it was painful because I wanted to finish my career here, “he admits.

“My greatest virtue has been never to give up”

And backwards, the Copa del Rey at the Bernabéu, on April 12, 2006, was “the perfect night”, as was also pleasant his debut, against Hercules, or the three goals that make up his particular podium: “The Vaseline to Casillas, the goal to Celta from the corner and a similar one against Sevilla.” Of goal ‘murri’ in the final of the Mestalla Cup to Toni Jiménez, points out that “those things are not thought, it occurs to me the moment I do. The self-confidence of a player on the field is what often makes the difference ”. And he justifies himself like this before Toni: “If he had to save a penalty, he would have done it, but I was a forward ”.

There was also room for jokes, as when after highlighting that Carlos Kameni has been one of the best goalkeepers he has ever seen, he indicates that when they met in the final of the Sydney Olympics in 2000, “he said he was 16 but I think he was 22 … I think he is my age”.