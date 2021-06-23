Victor Hugo Duran

Tampico / 06.23.2021 18:02:49

The forward Diego Hernández became the first reinforcement officer of the Jaiba Brava del Tampico-Madero for the next championship of the Expansion League Mx, when signing his contract with the celestial group. It comes from Tapatio, a subsidiary of Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara and was active in the League Mx with the Athletic San Luis.

This element was presented on Wednesday afternoon by the board. The Jalisco, Mexican World Cup in lower divisions, 21 years old and trained in the basic rojiblancas forces, made his incorporation official against the general manager Álvaro de la Torre,

He began his training process at the age of 15 in the Guadalajara Sports Club, where he integrated the U-15, U-17, U-20 and Third Division categories, until debuting with the first team in the semester Opening 2018.

Later he joined the Athletic of San Luis, where he stayed for a year. For the 2020-2021 season, he joins the ranks of Tapatío, where he actively participated in the rojiblanco representative of the training division.

Hernández’s outstanding stakes in minor divisions led him to be part of the Selection of Mexico in the U-16 and U-20 categories, participating in the Concacaf Under-20 Championship, where he was proclaimed champion of the competition and obtained the classification to the U-20 World Cup in Poland (2019), just where he was also part of the tricolor squad.