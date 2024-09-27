Tampering with the House of Parliament | The participants of the Elokapinina protest understand the thugs of the Parliament building: “A sign of democracy”

Tampering with the parliament building|The vandalism of the Parliament House that took place on Wednesday has received a lot of criticism. However, according to those who took part in the Elokipina demonstration, the thrashing did not go too far.

Parliament House steps and columns got bumped on Wednesday with the color red as part of a demonstration against raising the peat. Töhriminen aroused widespread criticism so in politicians as in citizens and the police are investigating it as an act of aggravated damage.

Among other things, the prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) commented on Wednesday that the act was “completely incomprehensible and reprehensible vandalism. Some politicians have also felt that it was an act a blow against democracy.

On Friday To the demonstration of the revolt however, the participants see the demonstration as a sign of democracy, not a blow against it. In Friday’s demonstration, the Finnish government was demanded to abolish subsidies harmful to the environment.

“No one was harmed. I think it’s a sign of democracy that you can make such an expression of opinion”, who came to the demonstration from Kotka Tiina Wallden comment.

Tiina Wallden says that she belongs to the Climate Doctors network, which consists of employees in healthcare industries who are concerned about climate change and species loss.

Protesters in my opinion, the destruction of the Parliament House did not go too far, but rather it was a non-violent means of expression, the purpose of which was to draw attention to a critical environmental issue.

“I don’t think this was an inappropriate act. The paint was water-soluble, it would be a different matter if someone had gone to paint it more permanently so that it would have been more difficult to clean. Then it would have been more difficult even for myself,” he says Jonathan Stromberg.

Jonathan Strömberg says that the vandalism of the House of Parliament has sparked a lot of discussion in his circle.

He feels that Finns are sometimes unnecessarily timid and kind, and that the demonstrations seem distant to many, which is why they may seem extreme to some.

“The parliament building and the parliament are the core of democracy. Protesting against them is not a blow to democracy, but specifically part of democracy and the realization of the freedoms of civil society,” he states.

Messing up however, the criticism received may also turn against the organizations, think the demonstrators.

“This can add water to the mill of those who were already critical of Elokupina and similar organizations,” says Strömberg.

Anna-Maija Varis feels that Wednesday’s demonstration also sparked a discussion about peat, although a lot of attention has also been paid to the peat itself.

“I also wondered how much attention, in the end, got to the topic itself, i.e. raising the peat. It seems that, unfortunately, much of the discussion focused on what was done, and not why,” he says Anna-Maija Varis.

The representatives of WWF and the Finnish Nature Conservation Union also drew attention to the same point, who evaluated that the message of the organizations was badly overshadowed by the thrashing.

Although a large part of the discussion has focused on the bumping itself, Varis still believes that the act has also sparked a lot of important discussion. Wallden also hopes for the same.

“We respect the Parliament House and the work that is done there. The decision-makers have the power to decide what is important and to make important decisions for the citizens, but now they have not made them. If people were to think further, they would say that it’s good that someone woke us up to this,” says Wallden.