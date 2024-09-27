Tampering with the House of Parliament | Criticism rains down from nature conservation organizations: “This is not how things are promoted”

Tampering with the parliament building|According to WWF Finland and the Finnish Nature Conservation Union, the target attack on the Parliament House completely took the attention away from the issues that Elokapina and the Swedish organization Återställ Våtmarker were supposed to highlight.

Parliament House the facade and columns were made early Wednesday morning goal kick. The facade and columns were smeared with a red color that looked like blood. Activist groups Finland’s Elokapina and Sweden’s Återställ Våtmarker signed up as authors.

The groups announced that they had joined forces to draw attention to peat removal.

The police are investigating the matter as aggravated assault. The six Swedish and three Finnish citizens arrested as a result of the incident were released on Thursday.

WWF Secretary General of Finland Jari Luukkonen tells HS that he can’t understand what the organizations wanted to say with their ramblings.

“Attention was now only focused on the demolition of the Parliament building, not on peat production. This is not how things are promoted,” says Luukkonen.

According to Luukkonen, WWF Finland as an organization believes above all in discussion and organizing things “as if behind the scenes”.

“Of course, demonstrations also have their place, and I think Elokapina has done quite successful things so far. This time, however, they went overboard, so to speak,” states Luukkonen.

Luukkonen also wonders why Elokapina and Återställ Våtmarker brought up peat production, which according to his understanding is already relatively well managed, and not, for example, the treatment of old forests in Finland and Sweden, which according to him is a much bigger problem than peat production.

“If we start as boldly as in this case, it should be a really significant topical issue. Personally, I think that the House of Parliament is an untouchable institution that should not be subjected to such shocking acts,” says Luukkonen.

Also Executive Director of the Finnish Nature Conservation Association I met Veistola finds it regrettable that young people who are concerned about climate issues feel that they cannot make their voices heard well enough except by extreme means.

“For example, our methods of operation have been established for a long time, and the operation is strongly based on, for example, influencing the parliamentary system,” Veistola says about the Nature Conservation Association’s operating rules.

“Let’s just say that we have a different way of doing things.”

Veistola is not worried that the vandalism of the House of Parliament would be connected with Elokapina to other nature conservation organizations operating in Finland.

“We have not received any negative attention or contact regarding this case. The Finnish Nature Conservation Union is known and recognized as a reliable, expert operator. We operate in a parliamentary way.”

Sculpture agrees with WWF’s Luukkonen that the peat and swamp issues promoted by Elokapina and the Swedish organization remained secondary this time, as the attention was drawn to the battered facade.

“Yes, the actual things were left behind.”

In any case, Veistola hopes that the discussion on peat production will continue and progress.

“We have something to say about that. We have been working on peat issues for a long time, and the work is still going on,” he says.

Finland Regarding Greenpeace’s communication, HS was told that the organization does not comment on the incident.