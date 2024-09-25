Tampering with the House of Parliament | According to Orpo, the act is “completely incomprehensible”, Halla-aho points his finger at the media

Tampering with the House of Parliament|The Left League’s Anna Kontula was surprised by the uproar: “A few people are spraying water-soluble paint on the wall.”

Parliament House Wednesday morning’s scuffle quickly sparked harsh criticism, especially among right-wing politicians. The act was also condemned by the left and the greens.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) says the act is “completely incomprehensible and reprehensible vandalism”.

“Finland is a free democracy. We have the right to express our opinion and influence things, but we have civilized ways to do it,” Orpo commented on the matter to the media on Wednesday in parliament.

According to Orpo, seeking even more drastic actions like this in order to make one’s opinion heard does not advance the cause of the protesters, but only leads to the fact that public spaces have to be monitored more strictly than before.

“You can express your opinion, you can protest, you can stand for election, you can do many kinds of civic influence, but this is not suitable for Finnish society.”

Parliamentary speaker Jussi Halla-aho (ps) disrupting the parliament is part of a wider development.

“This kind of vandalism and terrorizing society under the guise of climate issues seems to get tacit approval from, for example, the media. The sanctions have been quite small, if you think about the exploits of the Elokapina, for example, which interfered with people’s lives and traffic. This probably always encourages more violent acts”, says Halla-aho.

According to Halla-aho, at least for the time being, the parliament has no intention of restricting the publicity of its premises as a result of the act.

“Finland is one of the few countries where the parliament building is not fortified with concrete pigs, riot fences or other means. I would believe that the majority of Finns and MPs consider the state of affairs to be important. The threshold to somehow restrict people’s right to walk on the steps of the parliament is certainly quite high, and I wouldn’t go for it very lightly myself.”

For example chairman of the parliamentary group of basic Finns Jani Mäkelä and a member of parliament from the centre Mika Lintilä called the incident on social media an attack on democracy.

“An attack on the parliament is an attack on democracy,” Mäkelä wrote messaging platform in X.

Lintilä, on the other hand, stated that he had worked in the Parliament building for 25 years and had seen many kinds of demonstrations.

“But this is not about a demonstration. This is a direct attack on the democracy and parliamentarism of the Republic of Finland!” Lintila wrote in X.

The Left Alliance Congressman Anna Kontula says that he is amazed how the event has sparked such a wide discussion.

“A few people spray water-soluble paint on the wall. If our democracy is shaken by this, then the problem is someone else than these showerheads”, says Kontula to HS.

According to Kontula, considering the scale and seriousness of the matter, many MPs are going through “pretty hard rounds”. However, he believes that Töhrijö are satisfied with the fact that the public uproar on the subject has been so great.

“Good luck to this group. Normally, there can be 5,000 people protesting there, and inside here, no one can see anything through the granite walls. It’s quite sad when people think that the message would go to the decision-makers when they go to the parliament building, but it doesn’t belong here in any way. However, now they are talking about it in the corridors and on social media they want to say how upset they are.”

The departing chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson and chairman of the parliamentary group Aino-Kaisa Pekonen instead condemned the act.

Finance minister Riikka Purra (ps) demanded in Xthat the janitors of the Parliament should be made to wash the poles they messed up themselves. However, Purra’s wish seems to remain unfulfilled, because around half past ten on Wednesday, the paint was already washed off by property maintenance.

“Each such capture is like a middle finger to real nature conservation work,” Purra wrote.

Minister of Transport, Communications and the Interior Lulu Wrist (ps) stated that the police are investigating a suspected act of aggravated damage.

“Parliament represents the whole nation, all of us. The act is extremely serious and completely reprehensible”, Ranne wrote in X.

Chairman of the parliamentary group of the Social Democrats Titti Tuppurainen said in Xthat the Parliament House is a visible symbol of democracy and people’s power, and tampering with it cannot be accepted, whatever the reason.

Congressman Pinja Perholehto (sd) again called the tampering of the House of Parliament “absurd”.

“Citizen activism plays an important role in society now and in the future, but this kind of confusion completely ruins its reputation. No one even remembers what the scumbags said, only the vulgarity”, Perholehto wrote in X.

Member of Parliament of the Coalition Jarno Limnell called the act outrageous and held its perpetrators accountable.

“Culturally historically, the columns of the magnificent and valuable parliament building have been knocked down. This is not the right way to operate in a democracy. The perpetrators must be held accountable. No other publicity value should be given to this activity”, Limnell wrote in X.

Green MP Oras Tynkkynen told in X that they consider the course of action chosen by the demonstrators to be bad. According to him, the House of Parliament is an old valuable building that must not be damaged.

“Parliament also has a special position in Finnish democracy. That’s why all raids on the parliament building are sensitively interpreted as actions against parliamentarism,” Tynkkynen wrote.

At the same time, however, according to Tynkkynen, it is important to show that Finnish democracy and an open society can withstand even violent attacks.

“Activists have acted openly in their own faces, and the police have arrested them. In time, the judiciary will weigh what kind of sentence is appropriate – as always in a rule of law.”

Tynkkynen also says that he hopes that the discussion about the environmental harm of peat extraction, which was behind the expression of opinion, can be returned to when the emotional turmoil settles down.

About the MPs of the coalition Timo Heinonen called from bumping into a “serious attack on the parliament”. Sinuhe Wallinheimo again told in X that he is sad and disappointed by the tarnishing of the “symbol of the people’s power”.

“The finest institution of democracy must be respected, not destroyed,” Wallinheimo wrote.

Member of Parliament for Basic Finns Miko Bergbom told in X that he is convinced that Elokapina will not achieve anything positive for the environment with its operations.

“The end result and, I believe, the current situation is that the majority considers this activity to be a joke,” Bergbom wrote.