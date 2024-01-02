Tuesday, January 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tampere | Water started bubbling in the yard of Kristiina Launiala's detached house – The reason is a complete mystery

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Tampere | Water started bubbling in the yard of Kristiina Launiala's detached house – The reason is a complete mystery

Water has been bubbling onto the plot of Tampere's Kristiina Launiala's detached house since October. It appears that neither the city nor the insurance company will pay compensation. The cause of the flooding water is a mystery.

Groundwater pump pump water into the cesspool Kristina Launialan on the plot of a detached house in Palvaanniemi, Tampere. Although Tampereen Vesi has announced that water may not be pumped into the drainage well, there is no other place in the densely built area of ​​small houses to which the water that never stops bubbling onto the plot could be directed.

#Tampere #Water #started #bubbling #yard #Kristiina #Launiala39s #detached #house #reason #complete #mystery

See also  Argentina reaches 142.7% inflation at the doors of the presidential runoff
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Horner: “Renewing Perez depends on how he behaves against Max” | FormulaPassion.it

Horner: "Renewing Perez depends on how he behaves against Max" | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result