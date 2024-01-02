Tampere | Water started bubbling in the yard of Kristiina Launiala's detached house – The reason is a complete mystery

Water has been bubbling onto the plot of Tampere's Kristiina Launiala's detached house since October. It appears that neither the city nor the insurance company will pay compensation. The cause of the flooding water is a mystery.

Groundwater pump pump water into the cesspool Kristina Launialan on the plot of a detached house in Palvaanniemi, Tampere. Although Tampereen Vesi has announced that water may not be pumped into the drainage well, there is no other place in the densely built area of ​​small houses to which the water that never stops bubbling onto the plot could be directed.

