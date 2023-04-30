Tampere | Water is flooding from a pipe on Satakunnakatu – across the streets from traffic

The water utility is currently investigating the situation.

To Tampere Water is flooding the street on Satakuntakatu. The Pirkanmaa rescue service says that there is damage to the water pipe on Satakunnakatu. You should avoid walking on Aleksanterinkattu.

According to the release of the rescue service, Satakunnankatu is closed to traffic at Tuomiokirkonkatu and Aleksanterinkatu north of Ronganpuisto. The rescue service is directing traffic.

The water utility is currently investigating the situation.