Tampere | Ukrainians were forced to work a six-day week with a minimum wage – Now light entrepreneurship is banned and refugees are offered employment

Construction Association in connection with the inspection, it was found that Ukrainian labor has been exploited at the Sulkavuori wastewater treatment plant site in Tampere. According to the union Ukrainians have been relegated to being light entrepreneurs who are paid less than half of the proper billing.

Sulkavuori is a joint project of the six municipalities of Pirkanmaa. The work association Sulkavuori, or Kreate, and the construction company Aki Hyrkkönen Oy are the main contractors of the construction site. According to Kreate oy’s press release, after the inspection, it has started the investigation of the subcontracting chains and related contracts, which is still ongoing. In total, there are currently 100 subcontracts at the Sulkavuori construction site.

“In practice, we do investigation work with everyone. In the role of the main contractor, we find out that the client’s liability issues are in order,” HR director of Kreate oy and who led the investigation Katja Pussinen tells.

Create a newsletter according to this, it is about the situation of about 20 Ukrainian small businessmen, for which we started looking for a solution with subcontracting companies, the Construction Association and the Employers’ Association.

As a result, light entrepreneurship ended up being banned in the Sulkavuori central treatment plant project. Project manager of the work association Jussi Kiuru says in the announcement that this way the employees of Sulkavuori’s subcontractors receive compensation for their work in accordance with the law and the collective agreement and pay taxes and other payments appropriately.

Ukrainians who have worked as light entrepreneurs are offered the possibility to switch to employment relationships with a subcontracting company. According to the Construction Association, Ukrainians knew they were working as entrepreneurs, but they did not know what it meant in practice. Pussinen cannot say whether the employees are still affiliated with the Helsinki-based Brutto osk cooperative, which takes care of payment transactions for Ukrainian employees.

“We discuss the overall situation, what it means that light entrepreneurship can no longer be continued, and how this employment relationship is made and what it changes.”

Pussisen states that Kreate has never cooperated with the cooperative at any point. According to Pussisen, Kreate only has a contract with Sulkavuori’s subcontractor, which in turn has a contract with a subcontractor employing Ukrainians. The contract with Sulkavuori’s subcontractor has continued.

In January the report also revealed that at the time of the inspection, the employees had only been paid salaries for November. Pussinen says that according to his information, the matter has been fixed all along.

“This has not been about wage earners per se, but these have been treated as light entrepreneurs at that point. We have received documentation about the invoicing. I haven’t gone through it in such a way that I would be able to tell you what day the billing situation is at the moment.”

The site inspection also revealed ambiguities in the work permits of other foreign workers. According to Pussenen, there was no ambiguity in the Ukrainians’ work permits. According to Kreate, checking work permits is also part of the normal process, meaning they are checked all the time at the site.

“As for these foreign work permits, they have been reviewed and we are constantly checking them to make sure they are in order as far as we know. “