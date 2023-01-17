Tampere | Two people fought in front of Prisma, one died

Two people were fighting in front of a store in Tampere’s Lielahti, the police say. The other’s injuries were serious and he died despite first aid.

One died in a knife fight in Tampere’s Lielahti on Tuesday evening.

A bystander reported to the police that he had seen two people fighting in front of Lielahti Prisma shortly before five in the evening. The witness had seen that a knife had been used in the situation.

When the police arrived, both parties to the fight had stab wounds. The other’s injuries were serious and he died despite first aid.

Police has caught one person. He is currently suspected of murder. There was also a third person in the party, whose involvement in the events is being investigated.

The police said earlier on Tuesday on the messaging service Twitter that the incident was between two people.

Prisma in Lielahti previously told HS by phone that there are several police cars outside the store.