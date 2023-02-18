Tampere | There was smoke in the train car at Tampere station

The rescue service inspected the entire train, but there is no information about the cause of the smoke.

To the train carriage there was smoke at Tampere railway station on Saturday. The Pirkanmaa rescue service informed about two people that there was smoke in one of the carriages of the train that had stopped at the station, as a result of which people left the carriage.

The staff reported the smell of smoke to the emergency services. The rescue service inspected the entire train and ventilated the smoking carriage. There were no injuries from the incident, but there is currently no information on the cause of the smoke.

“Yes, we smelled smoke there, but we don’t know where the smoke came from. There were no signs of fire. It had gotten there from somewhere, from the train car’s electrical equipment or from somewhere else. It didn’t break out because there wasn’t an actual fire there,” says the on-duty fire marshal of the Pirkanmaa rescue service Risto Salonen.

The rescue service was alerted to the smoke at 1:57 p.m. The train that smoked was Intercity 38, which was on its way from Oulu to Helsinki. VR announced at 2:21 p.m. that the train that left at 9:16 a.m. will be delayed by about 25 minutes “due to a technical fault”.