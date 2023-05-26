In both cases, it was a fault in the sprinkler system.

To Tampere The Torni hotel was emptied of people twice on Friday due to fire alarms. The first alarm came after 10 a.m. and the second after 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

The taxi driver who was there when the fire alarm happened in the morning Juhani Skogberg after 11:30 there were a couple of hundred people outside. People had gathered in the parking lot of the Old Train Hall along Ratapihankatu. Some were not wearing outerwear. According to Skogberg, there were at least two fire engines and an ambulance.

The rescue service then confirmed that the automatic fire alarm had gone off in the hotel. The rescue service went with four units to investigate what was going on.

Firefighter on duty Johannes Valkama says that there was no fire in the hotel, but a fault in the sprinkler system. The sprinklers did not fire, but the system caused a false fire alarm. According to Valkama, it soon became clear that there was no fire in the hotel.

The rescue service received a second call to the hotel in the afternoon. Valkama says that even then it was not a fire, but it was related to a malfunction of the sprinkler system.