Tampere | The stabbing in Lielahti is now being investigated as a murder – the 18-year-old suspect is still in the hospital

To Tampere The stabbing that took place in the Prisma parking lot in Lielahti on January 17 is now being investigated as a murder.

The incident involves three young men from Tampere who had come to Prisma’s parking lot with the same ride. One is the victim and the other is the suspected perpetrator. The third was detained for a while, but later the police released him. The third person is not currently suspected of a crime.

Director of investigations Sakari Tuominen says that the suspected perpetrator, an 18-year-old man, is still in the hospital. The man was injured in the stabbing incident. However, the police have been able to hear him.

The crime used to be manslaughter, but it has changed to murder. Tuominen does not comment on what grounds Lielahti’s stabbing is suspected to meet the hallmarks of murder. The hallmarks of murder include, for example, stable consideration of the act, a particularly brutal or cruel way of doing it, or the fact that the homicide was committed causing serious public danger.

“A particularly raw or cruel way of doing things does not necessarily require planning. We are still in an unfinished situation, the matter is still being refined”, says Tuominen.

How the situation in the parking lot escalated into a stabbing is still being investigated. The murder suspect and the victim knew each other from before.

Tuominen does not comment on the possible motive for the act. According to him, the aim is to resolve the matter by the deadline for bringing charges, i.e. by April 4.