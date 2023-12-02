Tampere | The restaurant’s sauna caught fire in the Ratina shopping center

The fire broke out in the sauna facilities of the shopping center’s Periscope restaurant. One person was exposed to smoke and the shopping center was evacuated.

in Tampere On Saturday, the rescue service was alerted to a medium-sized building fire in the shopping center Ratina.

According to initial information, nine rescue units were dispatched to the shopping center located on Vuolteenkatu.

Fire marshal on site Aku Pietilä The Pirkanmaa rescue service says that the fire started in the sauna area of ​​the Periscope restaurant located on the roof of the shopping center.

“There is a roof terrace on the roof of the shopping center with a sauna that has caught fire,” he says.

According to Pietilä, the fire has been contained, but extinguishing work is still ongoing.

“The shopping center has been evacuated, and there are no serious injuries. There is one person exposed to the smoke, but it is not a serious personal injury.”

HS spot reporter Reetta Malmberg said that he had seen flames on the roof of the shopping center earlier. A lot of smoke also spread over Ratina from the building.