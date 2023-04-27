Tampere | The population of Tampere is already approaching the ghost border

At the end of last year, it was estimated that the limit of 250,000 inhabitants would be broken in Tampere in July. At the end of March, the population was less than 20 people. The population has grown faster than expected in the beginning of the year.

Today according to the population overview updated on Thursday, the population of Tampere is now 249,980 inhabitants. The limit of 250,000 inhabitants is therefore 20 people away.

The population of Tampere has increased by 920 people during the beginning of the year. The population has grown rapidly in the beginning of the year, as at the end of last year it was estimated that the limit of 250,000 inhabitants would not be broken until July.

Tampere’s annual growth in recent years has been more than 3,000 inhabitants.

Data from the population survey are based Statistics Finland to the published preliminary data, and the most recent population tells the situation at the end of March.

Last year Tampere’s population grew twice as fast as Pirkanmaa’s average, and at the same time also surpassed the framework municipalities. Even at the beginning of 2022, it seemed that the population of Tampere’s regional municipalities will grow percentage-wise faster than that of Tampere.

Migration between municipalities is the biggest explanatory factor in population growth. Last year, 4,051 more residents moved to the municipalities of the Tampere urban region from other Finnish municipalities than from the Tampere region.

Immigration has also increased the population of urban areas. On the other hand, the natural population increase went into the red last year. There were 208 more deaths than births in Tampere.

Tampere’s population growth rate was 1.98 last year. 1–1.5 percent is generally considered a manageable population growth. Regional manager Päivi Nurminen stated last in an interview with Aamulehti in February, that I don’t think the growth will cause major disturbances, because future land use planning has been foreseen. Long-term visions and a structural plan until 2040 have been made in the urban area.