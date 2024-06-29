Tampere | The police suspect an attempted murder against the family – the outside suspect is dead

Tampere|The police are investigating the crime as four attempted murders.

Police investigates the outrageous acts of violence that happened in the Linnainmaa district of Tampere. The matter is being investigated as four attempted murders, informs the Police Department of the Interior of Finland.

The acts of violence were directed at members of the same family. There are two children in the family. Director of investigations Juha Siljamäki tells HS that the suspected perpetrator is a person outside the family.

The act took place in a private apartment on Saturday before five in the morning. Those injured in the situation have been sent to hospital.

The suspect in the crime is dead. The police say that according to the current information, no crime is suspected in the death. The police plan to provide more information on the matter next week.