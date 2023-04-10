Monday, April 10, 2023
Tampere | The police surrounded the terraced apartment: arrested one person, no weapon was found

April 10, 2023
At 20:00, the emergency center received a report about a person who may be in possession of a weapon.

To Tampere There was a siege situation in Vuoresi on Sunday evening.

At 20:00, the emergency center received a report about a person who may be in possession of a weapon. The mission targeted a private apartment, and several police patrols were dispatched to the scene.

An eyewitness who was on the scene Saku Haavisto told Aamulehte that police patrols surrounded the terraced house on Frans Emil street.

“There are at least three police patrols here wearing bulletproof vests. One of the patrols is a bear group patrol,” Haavisto described at nine in the evening.

“Some of the police are in the backyard and some are in the front yard. They drive viewers further away.”

About an hour At 9:20 p.m., the police announced that they had arrested one person who came out of the apartment.

“There were no others in the apartment. The situation did not pose a danger to bystanders,” the police informed.

The police later announced that no weapon was found in the apartment. According to the police, the case will be transferred to a criminal investigation. The crimes will be revealed as the investigation progresses.

