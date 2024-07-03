Tampere | The police shot a crime suspect in Tampere

Tampere|According to the police, the suspect had inflicted serious violence on another person. Pyynik was alerted about a violent mission.

in Tampere is a violent crime that happened late on Tuesday evening, and since then the police have used a firearm in connection with the arrest of the suspect.

The police in Inner Finland informed about the matter after midnight on the night before Wednesday. Morning paper also received tips from readers that there has been a police operation on Satamakatu, but the police could not be contacted to inform them about the situation.

The police say in a press release that they received an alarm mission on Tuesday at 10:32 p.m. for a violence mission in Tampere’s Pyynik. Several police patrols participated in the mission.

According to the police, the suspect had inflicted serious violence on another person at the destination. The victim of the violence was taken to the hospital.

In connection with the arrest of a criminal suspect on Satamakatu, the police say they encountered resistance, due to the severity of which the police had to use a firearm. The suspect was taken to the hospital.

The mission continues with the police’s technical and tactical investigation at the scene. According to the police, it is now safe to move around in the area.

When the police have used the weapon, a preliminary investigation follows according to the Preliminary Investigation Act, in which the prosecutor assesses whether there is a reason to start a preliminary investigation into the police’s conduct. In that respect, the Attorney General will inform about the matter.

The investigation of the events is at the very beginning and the police say that they will inform about the preliminary investigation on Wednesday afternoon at the earliest.