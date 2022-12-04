Tampere | The police closed the taxi stand due to the fight between the drivers

A dispute between taxi drivers escalated into a fight on Saturday night, which is being investigated as a suspected assault.

Inner Finland On Saturday evening, December 3, the police received several reports of disturbances at the Tampere railway station taxi rank.

At the scene, it appeared that there had been a dispute between the drivers about following the established queuing practice at the pole. The dispute had led to a fight between the drivers, which is being investigated as a suspected assault. According to the police, the taxi’s customers or bystanders are not involved in the case.

After the suspected assault, there were still disturbances between drivers in front of the train station and traffic problems, when the vehicles that gathered at the place blocked the escape routes, among other things. The police gave instructions and orders to calm the situation and normalize the traffic situation.

Since the disorder and traffic inconvenience could not be eliminated by milder means, the police made a decision after 9:30 p.m. that the taxi stand at the railway station was emptied of taxis and temporarily closed. Taxi traffic on the pole returned to normal by Sunday morning.

Regarding the suspected assault, the preliminary investigation is ongoing.