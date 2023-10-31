Tampere | The police arrested two people from a private apartment in Hervanta – IS: Victim stabbed

Emergency services transported the crime victim to hospital.

Police arrested two people on suspicion of crime from a private apartment in Tampere’s Hervanta on Tuesday after six o’clock, reports the Police Department of the Interior of Finland.

There was also a crime victim in a private apartment located on Opiskelijankatu, who was taken to hospital.

An eyewitness interviewed by Ilta-Sanomi by a person who had been stabbed was carried out of the stairwell of an apartment building.

The police say it was a “task related to life and health”. The preliminary investigation of the case is in the initial stages, and the police will inform more about it later.