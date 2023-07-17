Tampere | The police are proposing to arrest one for attempted aggravated vandalism – the connection to the series of fires is being investigated

The fire destroyed one apartment and spread to a wooden house in Pispala on Monday of last week. The police are investigating whether the person presented for arrest has a connection to the series of fires in abandoned houses in Pirkanmaa.

Police present one person to be arrested on suspicion of attempting gross vandalism in Tampere. The detention will be discussed in Pirkanmaa district court on Monday.

The head of the investigation of the case Juha Siljamäki says that the arrest is related to last week’s fire in the Pispala apartment building.

A fire broke out in a residential apartment on Ratakatu in Pispala on Monday evening. The fire was contained to one apartment, and it did not have time to spread to the structures of the wooden house.

The case is being investigated as an attempt at aggravated vandalism. There are other investigation titles in the case, which Siljamäki does not open.

Siljamäki says that the police will find out if the person has a connection to the Pirkanmaa abandoned house fire series. Based on preliminary investigations, it seems that the person is not connected to previous fires. However, the police continue to investigate the matter.