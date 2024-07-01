Monday, July 1, 2024
Tampere | The police are investigating the act of violence against a family with children as an attempted murder: The legal scholar considers it rare

July 1, 2024
Homicides and attempted murders against children are rare in Finland.

To Tampere An act of violence took place in Linnainmaa early on Saturday, the target of which was a family of four who lived in the area. The police are investigating the case as four attempted murders. Two of the victims are children.

So far, little is known about the events, but according to the police, a person outside the family who has died after the incident is suspected to be the perpetrator.

