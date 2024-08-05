Tampere | The new sign is confusing in Tampere: it points in the wrong direction and even the city doesn’t know where it came from

Tampere|In the center of Tampere, a new signpost has been erected on the Hämeensilla in front of the national landscape. The new sign is confusing, because the arrow pointing to Keskustor is pointing in the wrong direction.

To Tampere A new sign has appeared on Hämeenkatu Hämeensilla. The sign has been erected in front of a protected national landscape, apparently for pedestrians and cyclists.

The sign guides light traffic users to Teisko, Kangasa, Tammela and Keskustor.

The signs to Teisko, Kangasa and Tammela are correct, but the arrow pointing to Keskustor is pointing in the wrong direction, i.e. in the direction of the Railway Station.

Morning paper tried to get answers to questions about whether the sign is intentionally in front of a protected landscape and why the sign pointing to Keskustori points in the wrong direction.

The signpost has been erected in the middle of the national landscape. The arrow pointing to the central square points in the wrong direction.

Tampere Infra is confused about the new sign, because the foreman responsible for traffic sign services Inka Lähde could not answer Morning newspaper questions about the sign.

Also the work manager for the maintenance of traffic and green areas Antti Sorvali could not answer Morning newspaper to questions. When targeting the city of Tampere, they were advised to contact Tampere Infra about the matter.

The sign is therefore a true mystery sign, and it is also unclear whether the direction of the arrow pointing to Keskustor will be corrected.