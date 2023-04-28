Tampere | The Golden Jubilee employed the police

On Thursday, Tappara won the Finnish hockey championship by defeating Lahti Pelicans. Fans gathered in the center of Tampere to celebrate the victory.

in Tampere Tappara’s Golden Jubilee was celebrated on Thursday. The police department of Siš-Suomen reports on Friday morning that the evening’s party kept the police somewhat busy.

The police had minor tasks related to disorder. Hockey fans could light torches, for example, which emitted some smoke. There were no major tasks, says the inspector Jani Mäkilä.

“A big crowd, so there’s always something going on,” he describes.

On Thursday night, Tappara won the Finnish hockey championship by defeating Lahti Pelicans with a score of 5–4.

Profit approximately one thousand hockey fans gathered in the center of Tampere to celebrate, the police department estimated on Thursday evening.

The fans gathered to celebrate especially at the fountain, which, according to Mäkilä, was reportedly not damaged during the gold party.

See also Music Pambikallio is an annealed indie band, and it is made up of a couple from Herttoniemi whose common musical career began with a “crush critique” given by another. Ice hockey fans celebrating at Tampere’s Keskustori.

Police helped one or another hockey fan off lampposts or on top of containers, when some of the revelers managed to climb to high places.

According to Mäkilä, the police took care of the safety of the revelers, but also that, for example, the lampposts would not fall apart.

“For some reason, when people celebrate, some always want to get high and then climb.”

Hockey fans climbed on top of containers in Tampere.

The police it was not known, at least not until eight in the morning, that there had been any major damage in Tampere. There was also no spike in the number of arrests, describes Mäkilä.

The police can still receive notifications later, for example, about damaged property.

“There are these stalls in the central market. It has not necessarily become clear yet whether there has been damage to them, for example.”