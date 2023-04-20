Tampere | The fire in the parish hall was almost completely extinguished

An empty parish hall caught fire in Kaukajärvi.

To Tampere The fire that started today in the decommissioned parish building in Kaukajärvi was almost completely extinguished in the early evening. The fire marshal told about it Sakari Bragge From the rescue service of Pirkanmaa.

According to Bragge, the rescue service cleared the last outbreaks of fire from the building’s windows a little after seven in the evening. He estimated that the building was about 60 percent destroyed.

There is no information on the cause of the fire.

“We are still relying on the information that these do not ignite by themselves. Movement that does not belong there has been detected in the area of ​​the property, but the police are investigating this matter in more detail,” Bragge said.

The building is a former parish property, but it has been sold to a construction company. According to the rescue service, vandalism has also been observed in the building in poor condition.

The Sisä-Finland police department has not yet been able to comment to Aamulehti on whether the case is related to a suspected crime.

The smoke from the construction fire can be seen in the reader’s picture as far as Tammela in Tampere.

The reader photographed the parish house burning in Kaukajärvi in ​​Tammela, Tampere.

Rescue service upon reaching the site, there was a lot of smoke and the fire had spread to the roof structures. The fire had also spread inside the building, and extinguishing operations did not immediately bring the fire under control, the rescue service announced in the afternoon.

There was no acute danger to outsiders from the fire, but the rescue service issued a regional authority information about the fire and the spread of smoke via the 112 application within a radius of 4 kilometers from the fire scene.

About 40 people and 15 fire trucks participated in the extinguishing operation. The rescue and first aid special situation unit toured the nearest buildings.

The rescue service used water from the fire hydrant network in the area, and the flow may cause temporary clouding of the water.

According to the information of the rescue service, no personal injuries have been caused by the fire.

Kaukajärvi the parish hall has been out of use.

The parish hall was supposed to be demolished, and new apartment buildings are planned to replace it. According to the release of the developer of the apartments, Pohjola Rakennus oy, the apartments should be completed by the end of August in 2024.

An attempt was made to set the building on fire earlier in August 2022.