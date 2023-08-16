Tampere | The deceased waited three days to be picked up at the nursing home

The deceased had time to be in the room three days before the death was confirmed. According to Yle, the gauge of his car showed a temperature reading of 30 degrees during the weekend in question.

in Tampere At the Koukkuniemi nursing home, an error occurred regarding the treatment of a dead patient at the beginning of August. Be the first to report on it Over.

An 89-year-old woman brought to a nursing home for hospice care died in the nursing home on Saturday. The family of the deceased was informed of the death on the same day. When he arrived at the nursing home to pick up his deceased loved one’s belongings on Monday, he heard that the deceased was still in the death room.

Morning paper the domain manager of Pirha’s elderly services, Pirkanmaa welfare area, who answers questions by e-mail Mari Ollinpojan according to the case, there was an error “in relation to the evaluation of the conditions in the instructions for the Koukkuniemi area.”

“Our instructions are that when a death occurs in Koukkuniemi during duty hours (weekdays from 16:00 to 22:00 and on weekends and public holidays from 08:00 to 22:00) the nurse notes the signs of death. During emergency hours, the nurse is in contact with the doctor by phone, who makes an assessment of further procedures. According to our instructions, the deceased is left in their room to wait for the death to be confirmed, but if the situation due to the preservation of the deceased or other human factors requires a faster death confirmation, the deceased is sent to Acuta. In this case, the temperature would have been such a factor that the deceased should have been delivered to Acuta,” he writes.

According to Ollinpoja, there are also separate guidelines for determining the signs of death. Declaring death can only be done by a doctor.

“When a client dies, the nurse can determine the signs of death according to a separate instruction, but the nurse cannot declare the client dead. The deceased can only be delivered to the refrigerator after being declared dead,” Ollinpoika writes.

When asked why a doctor was not sent to the scene, Ollinpoika refuses to answer, citing that the matter does not belong to his domain.

Ollinpojn according to this, it is planned to prevent the occurrence of similar situations by clarifying the Koukkuniemi area’s instructions on deaths.

“The situation has been discussed with the superiors of the Koukkuniemi area, and the situation is being handled under their leadership in the units,” he writes.

According to Ollinpoja, the instructions of the units in Pirkanmaa vary according to the agreed practices.

“The instructions of the Koukkuniemi area are that during office hours, the death of a customer is reported to the own doctor. When a death occurs in Koukkuniemi during the so-called on-call hours, the nurse determines the signs of death according to separate instructions and records them appropriately in the patient information system and contacts the doctor by phone. The doctor makes an assessment of further measures,” he writes.