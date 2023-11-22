Tampere | The city of Tampere is considering the sale of the Hakametsä ice rink – Timo Jutila is adamant about one thing

Timo Jutila is open to Hakametsä’s development plans, but would like to keep the ice rink as an ice rink.

Over news on Tuesday that the city of Tampere is considering selling Hakametsä’s legendary ice rink to a private entity, either partially or completely. It is Finland’s first ice rink, which was inaugurated in 1965.

The sale would be part of the renewal of the Hakametsä area. It is planned to create three new blocks in Hakametsa, two of which are reserved for residential construction and the third for sports, teaching, business and accommodation facilities.

Yle’s article states that the plans for the renewal of Hakametsä include the renovation of the ice rink into a multi-purpose arena, which would have facilities for indoor exercise in addition to ice sports.

Hakametsän the ice rink is an important place for the first World Cup gold captain in Finnish hockey history To Timo Jutila. Jutila says that she was a little startled when she heard about the city’s plans for the first time.

“It came as a surprise at first, but when you think about the whole, it sounds quite reasonable in the end. Especially in such a way that the city would sell a share, but still stay involved in some way. Then it would be possible to develop it”, Jutila says she thought about it.

In Jutila’s opinion, it is nowadays that funding for development work is also sought from the private sector. Then the desired results may be more attainable.

“Hakametsä has a legendary, museum-like exterior. There are huge development projects for the whole environment. Today, municipal funding is starting to run low, we need people with ideas. There are handsome plans for the entire Hakametsä area. This is how it goes forward”, Jutila says.

Chatter likes the development plan for the Hakametsä area, but he is not ready to give up on one thing.

Timo Jutila’s shirt was put on the roof of Hakametsä in December 2018.

Even if the hall is renovated into a multi-purpose arena, in Jutila’s opinion, ice hockey must continue to be played there.

“No hell, there’s a limit to that. It’s Finland’s first ice rink, yes you have to stick to it. Otherwise, young people in Tampere have a severe ice shortage. That aspect cannot be reduced under any circumstances”, that is quite clear.

The defense legend of Tappara and the Lions considers Finland’s first ice rink to be a completely essential monument for the city of Tampere.

“It is history. Finland’s first ice rink, that says it all. Tampere has had Finland’s first artificial ice rink on Koulukatu in 1956 and an ice rink in Hakametsä in 1965. It’s no wonder that the Museum Agency has protected its shell.”

“You can do anything around it, but Hakamet must be preserved. It’s quite clear.”

Jutila also reminds that a long list of other national team men and women have popped up from the hall in addition to her.

“No matter how many games have been played there, no place in Finland compares. At its best, there were three major league teams in that Arena at the same time.”

Haka forest is a more familiar place for Jutila, because even after her junior years, she represented Tapparaa in 13 seasons as a professional and won five Finnish championships.

In the national team, Jutila celebrated the world championship as a player and captain in 1995 and as a team leader in 2011. She was selected three times for the star field of the World Cup.