Friday, January 12, 2024
Tampere | The bus rolled onto its side into a ditch, no one was injured

January 12, 2024
In addition to the driver, there were three passengers in the bus.

in Tampere the bus rolled onto its side into a ditch on Friday morning. The rescue service received information about the incident around seven o'clock.

The fire marshal on duty at Pirkanmaa's situation and management center Juha Seppälän according to the bus, there were three passengers in addition to the driver. According to Seppälä, passengers are currently being helped out of the bus.

According to Seppälä's initial information, there were no personal injuries. First aid checks the people on the bus.

The road is closed to traffic.

Blacksmith according to him, there is no information on the cause of the accident, but he suspects that the bad weather played a role in what happened.

According to Fintraffic's road traffic center, driving weather is bad due to snowfall and blowing snow, at least in the western and southern parts of the country.

