Monday, February 26, 2024
by admin_l6ma5gus
February 26, 2024
in World Europe
Tampere | The brand new gymnasium has such a dangerous floor that students end up in the health center

The parquet will not be renovated until next summer. Before that, we are going to try a temporary solution.

New The ballroom of Etelä Hervanna school in Tampere will be closed. Principal Matti Annala says that sticks have come off the parquet in the hall, which had to be removed from the soles of the schoolchildren's feet by the school health nurse. There have also been cases where the sticks have not been removed at school, but the student has had to go to the health center for further treatment.

