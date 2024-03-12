Tampere taxi crash | This is how the Defense Forces employee suspected of murder commented on the fatal crash: “Very remorseful”

A man in his twenties who was arrested on suspicion of murder does not consider that he acted intentionally and denies that he was guilty of murder.

Pirkanmaan on Tuesday, the district court imprisoned a 20-year-old man who is suspected of, among other things, manslaughter in the fatal crash in Tampere on Saturday.

In the situation, the suspect was driving a Defense Forces off-road vehicle that was used without permission from the Armored Brigade. A 54-year-old taxi driver died in the collision.

Suspect's assistant, lawyer Jouni Hyvärinen says that the suspect did not suffer serious injuries from Kolar. He is not hospitalized and has been allowed to be questioned.

“It has been possible to have a normal conversation with him.”

According to Hyvärinen, the man has told on his own initiative during the interrogation how the situation happened according to his memories.

“He didn't hide anything. It did not come up as to why he had set off in a car.”

“He was quite remorseful.”

Nice one doesn't open up why the series of events has started. The police said on Tuesday that the motive for the act is suspected to be the suspect's personal reasons.

The police suspect that the Toyota Hilux driven by the man collided with the taxi at a considerable speed, so that the man showed no signs of braking, swerving or trying to avoid the collision.

According to Hyvärinen, the man does not deny the course of events to the extent that he was driving a car taken from the Defense Forces in the event of a collision. However, he denies that the action was intentional.

“He does not consider that he acted in the manner intended by the law intentionally and committed murder.”

The police according to suspicions, the man had left the Defense Forces in a car he had taken without permission on Saturday at 05:23 and drove in the direction of Tampere along highway 3.

The suspect himself called the emergency center at half past six. The collision occurred at 05:53 at the traffic light-controlled intersection of Lempääläntie and Kuokkamaantie, where the taxi was stopped.

After the man's phone call, the emergency center had forwarded the alarm task related to the vehicle to the police. Several police patrols joined the mission, but they did not reach the SUV due to its considerable speed.

On Tuesday, the police refused to elaborate on why the suspect called the emergency center twenty minutes before the collision.

Hyvärinen does not know where the man was going.

An unmarked police car, which was at the intersection opposite the SUV at the time of the collision, was also damaged in the situation.

The damaged car was approaching the events from the direction of the center of Tampere, when the tire detached from the Defense Forces car in the collision hit the front of the police car.

20 years old the man is most likely suspected of manslaughter, aggravated drunk driving, theft of a motor vehicle, firearms offence, violent resistance to an official, service offense and unbecoming behavior of a soldier.

According to the Land Forces' press release, the Defense Forces vehicle was driven by a person who is part of the paid personnel and has a temporary position.

There were no others in the car at the time of the incident, and it was not on a drive related to the activities of the Defense Forces. The General Staff of the Defense Forces has so far not agreed to comment further on the matter.

The 20-year-old suspect who drove the car is registered in Hämeenlinna, according to HS information, and has no previous criminal convictions.