Tampere taxi crash | The head of the investigation into the taxi accident: “The impact forces were great”

A taxi driver died on Saturday when a Defense Forces employee who was driving at high speed collided with a taxi with a Defense Forces car taken without permission.

Defense forces the suspect who drove the car on Saturday morning did not resist arrest, said the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Tommi Juvonen after noon on Sunday.

A serious traffic accident happened early Saturday morning on Lempääläntie in Tampere. An all-terrain vehicle from the armored brigade that was used without permission collided with a taxi stopped at the traffic lights near Viinika. The middle-aged taxi driver died instantly as a result of the collision.

The Swedish Armed Forces' press release said on Saturday that the Defense Forces' vehicle was being driven by a person in a temporary position who belongs to the paid personnel. There were no others in the car at the time of the incident, and it was not on a drive related to the activities of the Defense Forces. The General Staff of the Defense Forces refused to comment on the matter on Sunday.

Toyota Hilux – brand open-top truck is owned by the Finnish Defense Forces' logistics center headquarters, according to the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency's (Traficom) register, and the Panssaribrikaati is registered as its owner. It was introduced in 2014.

According to the registry data, the car is more than 5 meters long and its declared curb weight is more than 2,100 kilograms. It is therefore larger than a regular passenger car.

Although according to the registration information, the car is used by the Armored Brigade, Juvonen does not say where the car has been when it was put into use without permission.

At the time of the crash, the car was not on a drive related to the activities of the Defense Forces.

SUV the driver is suspected of aggravated manslaughter, aggravated endangering traffic safety, aggravated drunk driving, firearms offense and violently resisting an official.

Juvonen does not comment on suspected gross drunk driving, whether it is alcohol, drugs or medication.

“Aggravated drunk driving currently means that you have gone over a certain limit, which is punishable under the criminal law as aggravated drunk driving. There is nothing else to comment on at this stage.”

Juvonen previously told Ilta-Sanom that no weapons were found in the suspect's car, but one can also be guilty of a firearms offense by possessing cartridges.

Juvonen does not comment on why the suspect has not been interviewed and does not say how seriously the suspect was injured in the collision. However, the suspect is in police custody.

According to Juvonen, both accident cars were coming from the direction of Helsinki. The taxi was stopped at the intersection when the accident happened.

Juvonen told Ilta-Sanom on Saturday that the driver of the car that hit the taxi was significantly over-speeding. Exact speed figures are not yet known.

“The impact forces were high, as you can see from the damage,” Juvonen said.

On Saturday evening, candles had been brought to the scene of the accident in memory of the taxi driver who died in the accident. Earlier in the day, taxis had also stopped there.

Juvosen according to which the investigation of criminal suspicions is entirely in Tampere, and the investigation cooperates with the Defense Forces. Juvonen does not take a position on whether a possible imprisonment will take place in Tampere.

“We have focused on the preliminary investigation side and the things that we now consider important to focus on during the weekend. Not everything can be sorted out during the weekend, when we have other things to sort out from the whole of Pirkanmaa.”

According to Juvonen, more detailed investigations are up to him to decide, but he does not reveal their content.

“There is no way we can figure out the complete course of events in a day.”

According to Juvonen, the investigation also includes hearing people on Sunday.

Juvonen does not say whether there are any eyewitnesses to the case.

“I'm not going to detail what interrogations we do. We will conduct interrogations and hear those persons who are deemed necessary to hear now during the weekend.”

According to the police, the taxi driver died instantly in the crash.