Tampere taxi crash | New information: The employee of the Defense Forces who was imprisoned for the murder called the emergency center himself

The suspected young man was imprisoned for a total of eight crimes in Tampere and Hämeenlinna.

Pirkanmaan on Tuesday afternoon, the district court arrested an employee of the Defense Forces who is suspected of killing a taxi driver.

A 20-year-old man with a calm demeanor was imprisoned on the most probable grounds of a long list of suspected crimes.

The titles now include manslaughter, aggravated drunk driving, violently resisting an official, aggravated endangering traffic safety and firearms offence. These acts have been marked as taking place in Tampere.

The list continued with suspected crimes in Hämeenlinna. They include theft of the use of a motor vehicle, service crime and unbecoming behavior of a soldier.

Charges in the case must be filed at the end of May.

The detention session started in the afternoon with a short public part, during which the district judge announced that the suspect man may not be photographed because he is in the position of a suspect. The cameramen left, the suspect entered the hall and the processing began. At first, the trial was ordered to be secret. It didn't take many minutes.

The suspected young man calmly walked into the hall wearing a sweater, jeans and crocs. He did not appear to be injured at all in the violent crash. There were three security guards and a policeman.

Police gave new information about what happened after his capture.

The man is suspected of unauthorized use of a Toyota Hilux off-road vehicle owned by the Defense Forces from the Panssaribrikaati garrison and set off on the highway in the direction of Tampere at 05:23.

The suspected man himself called the emergency center at 05:33, but the police do not say what the content of this call was. After the call, the emergency center forwarded the alarm task related to the vehicle to the police.

Several police patrols went on the alarm mission. The first police patrol received a sighting while driving towards Lempäälä. The police patrol measured the vehicle as significantly exceeding the speed limit and was able to turn behind the vehicle on the ramp to stop the vehicle. The patrol was unable to catch the vehicle due to its considerable speed.

The collision occurred at 05:53 at the Kuokkamaanti intersection. The taxi was stopped at a traffic light-controlled intersection.

The police's unmarked Volkswagen Transporter vehicle was also damaged in the collision, the police say. The police car was approaching the events from the direction of the center of Tampere, and in the collision the tire that came off the Hilux hit the front of the police car.

Pretrial investigation now continues with interrogations, further hearings of the suspect and technical examinations of both vehicles. The police is trying to find out the speed of the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The motive for the act is suspected to be personal reasons of the criminal suspect. According to the police, it is not possible to provide more information about the motive.

