Tampere taxi crash | A taxi driver died when a Defense Force employee crashed into his car – these questions remain open

The driver of the car that crashed is suspected of serious crimes. Investigation director Tommi Juvonen refused to answer questions about the case on Sunday.

Taxi driver died in Tampere on Saturday morning when an employee of the Defense Forces collided with the taxi he was driving. Both the police of Inner Finland and the Finnish Defense Forces have said little about the incident.

According to the information obtained by Aamulehti, the taxi driver was a highly praised customer service. CEO of Taksi Tampere Tero Kallio said that the driver was awarded at the end of last year for excellent customer service. Kallio says that Taksi Tampere will organize a moment of silence in memory of the driver.

On Sunday, Aamulehti reached the investigation director of the case Tommi Juvonen, but he did not comment on the case any more than before. The headquarters of the Defense Forces, meanwhile, told HS that no further comments can be made on the case, as the investigation is under the control of the police.

The driver is suspected of aggravated manslaughter, aggravated endangering traffic safety, aggravated drunk driving, firearms offense and violently resisting an official. HS gathered four open questions related to the accident.

1. What happened before the accident?

Maavoimat announced on Saturday that the driver who collided with the taxi had taken an off-road vehicle of the Defense Forces without permission “early on Saturday morning” from the Parola armored brigade, about 70 kilometers from the accident site.

There were no other people in the Toyota Hilux he was driving, and the vehicle was not on a drive related to the activities of the Defense Forces. The defense forces have not said how the driver got access to the car.

According to the police, the crash happened on Saturday morning around 5:30 in Tampere. The police suspect that the driver was drunk at the time of the accident. Juvonen said on Saturday Ilta-Sanomthat no weapons were found in the suspect's car.

The Defense Forces car was damaged in the accident. The car's license plate is covered during delivery.

2. Has the police been able to interview the driver?

To have bumped into the driver of the car is in the custody of the police, but he had not yet been interviewed during the day on Saturday.

It is not clear if the driver was injured in the collision. On Saturday, Juvonen did not comment on the condition in which the driver survived the crash.

3. How did the Defense Forces car collide with the taxi?

According to the police, the taxi had stopped at the traffic lights on Lempääläntie near Viinika. The police have not said, for example, which direction the Defense Forces car came from or whether there was other traffic at the accident site at the time of the collision.

The suspect was driving at a significant speed in the situation. It is not yet clear how much speeding was involved.

The taxi wrecked in the accident was on the side of the road waiting for a tow truck after the road was opened.

4. What kind of background does the driver of the Defense Forces car have?

According to the Finnish Defense Forces, the vehicle was driven by a person who is a member of the paid personnel of the Finnish Defense Forces and has a temporary position.

It is not known, for example, whether the driver had been on the payroll of the Defense Forces for a long time, what his job duties were or what his possible military rank was.