Tampere | Tampere’s population exceeded the historical threshold

The threshold of 250,000 inhabitants was exceeded in Tampere during April. The population has grown faster than expected.

Now it is certain: the threshold of 250,000 inhabitants has been exceeded in Tampere. The population is now 250,353 inhabitants.

Statistics Finland announced the new preliminary population statistics today, Thursday. The statistics show the situation at the end of April, i.e. the limit has been exceeded during April.

Tampere’s population has seen strong growth at the beginning of the year. At the end of last year, it was estimated that the limit of 250,000 inhabitants would be exceeded in July. However, the population has grown faster than expected.

The population has increased by more than 1,300 people between January and April. Growth has been clearly faster than last year.

Major the reason for the population increase is the migration gain from the change between municipalities and immigration.

Based on the 2017–2022 population statistics of the City of Tampere and Statistics Finland, the first year was the most profitable for immigration since 2017. In addition, more immigrants arrived in Tampere than ever before in the previous six years. Between January and March, 3,236 residents from other Finnish municipalities and 760 immigrants moved to Tampere.

Natural population increase, on the other hand, is negative, as there have been more deaths than births during the beginning of the year.

Fewer children have been born in Tampere this year than in any early year during the previous six years. There have been more deaths during the same period only last year, which stood out as a spike in the statistics.

Last in Tampere’s population growth rate was 1.98. 1–1.5 percent is generally considered manageable growth. Regional manager Päivi Nurminen however, said in February Morning newspaper in the interview, that he doesn’t think the growth will cause major disturbances, because future land use planning has been foreseen. Long-term visions and a structural plan until 2040 have been made in the urban area.

After last year, the pace of growth only seems to have accelerated. The new mayor Kalervo Kummola says that it is still too early to draw conclusions based on the beginning of the year.

He says he assumed that growth would slow down this year, because housing construction has slowed down due to the market situation and small investors have left the market as a result of rising interest rates.

“But this proves that Tampere is an attractive city, the center of Inner Finland, and even people from the capital region want to come here.”

“But no customs restrictions have been thought of yet,” Kummola jokes.

Tampere is not going to organize a party in honor of crossing the border, says the communications manager Raija Lindell. Instead, city dwellers are offered various events with no entrance fee. “Everyone has the opportunity to freely enjoy, for example, art, events, courses and concerts.”