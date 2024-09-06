Tampere|According to the police, no one was injured in the situation.

To Tampere Several shots were fired in Koskipuisto on Friday evening. The matter is confirmed to STT by the police of the Interior of Finland.

Around ten o’clock, the police received a report about a suspicious person with a gun and a shooting in Koskipuisto, located in the heart of Tampere.

According to the police, no one was injured in the situation, and no weapons were found at the scene. Told about it earlier Over.