Friday, September 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tampere | Several shots were fired in Koskipuisto

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Tampere | Several shots were fired in Koskipuisto
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to the police, no one was injured in the situation.

To Tampere Several shots were fired in Koskipuisto on Friday evening. The matter is confirmed to STT by the police of the Interior of Finland.

Around ten o’clock, the police received a report about a suspicious person with a gun and a shooting in Koskipuisto, located in the heart of Tampere.

According to the police, no one was injured in the situation, and no weapons were found at the scene. Told about it earlier Over.

#Tampere #shots #fired #Koskipuisto

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
US reports increased Russian activity near underwater communications

US reports increased Russian activity near underwater communications

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]