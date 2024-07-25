Tampere | Several passengers were late for their trains after the luggage lockers got stuck

Tampere|According to VR’s long-distance transport director, the problem with the luggage storage lockers is being investigated. Customers can apply for compensation for the trouble or expenses incurred.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. At the Tampere railway station, several luggage lockers were damaged. The cabinets could not be opened except physically, the rescue service opened them. Some passengers had to wait more than three hours for the fault to be fixed. The cause of the problem is being investigated, all compartments have now been opened.

To Tampere a strange and rare situation happened at the train station on Wednesday. A large number of luggage storage lockers broke down at the same time after two o’clock in the afternoon.

Due to the fault, the cabinets could not be opened except by physical means. Thus, the passengers could not get their belongings out of the lockers. In the end, according to a reader of Aamulehti, the rescue service opened the cupboards with an angle grinder.

Morning paper based on the tips they received, some passengers had to wait for the fault to be fixed for more than three hours. Some people were late for the train because of the problem.

from VR commented on the matter to Aamulehti by email on Thursday.

VR’s long-distance transport manager Piia Tyynilän according to the current information, the fault concerned the cabinets of one module, i.e. slightly more than 20 cabinets.

“The supplier of the lockers had a technical fault related to the lockers, as a result of which the backup systems of the lockers did not work. The drawers could not be opened except by physical means. All the compartments have now been opened,” Tyynilä said on Thursday afternoon.

Tyynilän according to the locker supplier Enkora is currently investigating the cause of the fault in more detail.

The station staff first tried to open the lockers with the tools in use. When it did not produce results, the rescue service had to be called to the scene.

Tyynilä says that Enkora, which supplied the lockers, has a locker maintenance and service contract with VR. However, VR is responsible for the operation of the lockers to the customers.

“This is a very unfortunate and rare incident. From time to time there may be isolated cases of malfunctions in the bins, but such extensive malfunctions are very rare.”

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience and extra trouble caused to our customers. Each case is handled by VR on a case-by-case basis, and the items in the storage box are returned to the customer if they have not been received by Wednesday. If the customer has incurred extra effort and expenses, compensation can be applied for via the vr.fi/korvaukset website.”