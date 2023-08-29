Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Tampere | Rare pictures and videos released: Tammerkoski was emptied of water on Monday

August 29, 2023
Tampere | Rare pictures and videos released: Tammerkoski was emptied of water on Monday

In Tammerkoski, aquatic plant studies and archeological studies as well as maintenance work were carried out on Monday.

To Tampere Tammerkoski was empty of water on Monday, August 28. Communications manager of Tampereen Energia o.y., the former Tampere electricity company Riitta Savola said that the emptying was done as planned. The emptying of the rapid started the night before Monday at midnight, because the rapid had to be empty by eight in the morning.

The emptying of the rapid takes place in such a way that the dams are closed upstream, so that water from Näsijärvi cannot reach the lake.

Several measures were taken at the same time on Monday. According to Savola, the city of Tampere carried out a survey of aquatic plants and mosses, as well as archaeological studies of the bottom. Studies are being conducted for the site plan change of Takonrait and Värjärinsilla.

Picture: Vilhelmiina Penttilä / Aamulehti

Tampereen Energia, on the other hand, tested and maintained the roller dam under Patosilla. It is a long roller-looking facility under Patosilla, over which water usually passes.

In addition, at the same time, Alakoski oy did maintenance work on its own property at the power plant downstream of Tammerkoski.

Picture: Vilhelmiina Penttilä / Aamulehti

When Tammerkoski is empty, it is possible to carry out investigations and maintenance work that cannot be done when the water is flowing normally. Picture: Vilhelmiina Penttilä / Aamulehti

Picture: Vilhelmiina Penttilä / Aamulehti

Picture: Vilhelmiina Penttilä / Aamulehti

Picture: Vilhelmiina Penttilä / Aamulehti

Picture: Vilhelmiina Penttilä / Aamulehti

Picture: Vilhelmiina Penttilä / Aamulehti

Picture: Vilhelmiina Penttilä / Aamulehti

Bicycles, electric scooters and terrace chairs could be seen at the bottom of the emptied Tammerkoski on Monday. Picture: Vilhelmiina Penttilä / Aamulehti

On Monday, the Kultakutri sculpture standing on Konsulinsaari could look at the empty rapids. Picture: Vilhelmiina Penttilä / Aamulehti

In addition to bicycles, electric scooters are now a familiar sight at the bottom of the emptied Tammerkoski. Picture: Vilhelmiina Penttilä / Aamulehti

Picture: Vilhelmiina Penttilä / Aamulehti

