Tampere | Police: An argument in front of the shopping center ended in a stabbing

Tampere|According to the police, the condition of the stabbing victim is not serious. The police have arrested the suspect.

Police investigates the stabbing that happened in Tampere’s Ratina on Thursday.

The police say they received a report of an act of violence at 4:48 p.m.

According to the report received by the police, the stabbing took place in front of the shopping center Ratina. Two people argued until finally one took out a knife and injured the other party with it.

According to the police, the victim was able to leave the situation by himself. According to the police, his condition is not serious.

Police says he caught the suspect nearby shortly after the incident. According to the police, the situation did not pose any danger to bystanders.

There are currently a lot of people in Ratinanniemi because Tammerfest is going on.

The police have started a preliminary investigation of the case.

The news is updated.