Tampere | New information about the Näsinpuisto shooting: The victim was shot in the intensive care unit because of old debts

On Friday, another young man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Pirkanmaan On Friday, the district court imprisoned another young man on suspicion of attempted murder in Tampere’s Näsinpuisto.

The court imprisoned him on probable cause during the morning session.

In any case, the police have made progress in the investigation and the understanding of the course of events has been strengthened. Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Ona Autere says that the motive seems to be old debt issues.

The suspects know each other and admit that they were at the crime scene, Autere states.

The police are now investigating the perpetrator’s responsibility, i.e. what each of them did during the incident. Several shots were fired at the scene with one gun. The police already said at the beginning that there were other people involved in the situation.

Shooting the victim has been released from intensive care. He was seriously wounded when he was shot at Näsinpuisto, located at the northern end of Hämeenpuisto in the center of Tampere, on Monday evening, August 21, around 5 p.m.

The 20-year-old man was already imprisoned for attempted murder, he has a few minor convictions in his background.

Told about it first Morning paper.

Read more: The suspect in the Näsinpuisto shooting was arrested – Convicted earlier after threatening to kill the police