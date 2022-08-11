Tampere | Live broadcast at 19:20: Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon arrives in Tampere as the keynote speaker for the opening of a new event

On Thursday and Friday, Tampere Conversations, an invited guest event, will be organized for the first time in Tampere-talo, which brings together experts from different fields to discuss. HS shows the events of both days live.
Thursday and on Friday the Tampere Conversations event will be held in Tampere-talo. Politicians, business leaders, cyber security professionals and technology industry experts will be speaking at the invited guest event. The guests discuss in English about algorithms, artificial intelligence and security, among other things.
In cooperation with Aamulehti, HS will show the events of both days live. In this article, you can follow Thursday’s opening.
The opening ceremony will start on Thursday around 19:20 by the mayor of the city of Tampere Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (kok) speaking. The event’s guest of honor and keynote speaker Ban Ki-moon will perform after 7:30 p.m. His speech deals with global challenges and multi-centered cooperation. The Korean Ban Ki-moon served as UN Secretary General in 2007–2016.
The live broadcast lasts until around 8 p.m.
The event the second day starts on Friday at 8:30 with a welcome speech by Mayor Ikonen. After this, the program includes speeches and discussions until 4:30 p.m. The exact schedule can be found below.
The voice features top guests, such as the former head of the US Central Intelligence Agency, the CIA David Petraeusformer Prime Minister of Estonia Taavi Rõivasformer Prime Minister of Finland Jyrki Katainen and founder of F-Secure Risto Siilasmaa.
What?
Tampere Conversations 2022
-
The Tampere Conversations event (TC22) will be held in Tampere-talo for the first time on Thursday and Friday 11-12. August.
-
The event is organized by the City of Tampere, the University of Tampere, the Tampere Chamber of Commerce and the Finnish Independence Celebration Fund Sitra.
-
You can watch the event live on Aamulehti both on the opening night on Thursday and on the actual program day on Friday.
-
The language of the event is English. Aamulehti broadcasts the event live, except for public discussions.
Friday’s program
At 8:30. Welcome: Mayor Anna-Kaisa Ikonen.
At 8:40 am. Keynote speech: Life in a world revolutionized by technology. (Jamie Susskind).
At 9:30 am. Discourse: More direct democracy: Is there an alternative to representative democracy? Discussants: Taavi Rõivas, Igor Lys and Jyrki Katainen. Moderator: Veera Heinonen.
At 10:30 am. Keynote speech: Artificial intelligence and superpowers: Uncoupling digital technologies. (Kai-Fu Lee)
At 11:15. Discourse: Digital technologies, World trade and everyday life. Discussants: Joonas Tuhkuri, Timo Seppälä, Thomas Hoyer. Moderator: Matti Apunen.
At 13:00. Video greeting: Europe, where are you going? (Margrethe Vestager)
At 1:15 p.m. Discourse: Security, technology and economy: Regulation, incentives and the role of the EU, Finland and the private sector. Discussants: Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, Risto Siilasmaa, Ville Skinnari. Moderator: Veera Heinonen.
At 14:00. Discourse: The power of algorithms. Discussants: Mark Scott, Juha Vartiainen, Valtteri Vuorisalo. Moderator: Matti Apunen.
At 15:00. Initialization and discussion: New security threats. Participants: David Petraeus, Sharon Weinberger, Morten Kromann, Pekka Appelqvist. Moderator: Kai Sauer.
At 16:15. Closing words: Tampere University Rector Mari Walls.
