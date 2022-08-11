Tampere | Live broadcast at 19:20: Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon arrives in Tampere as the keynote speaker for the opening of a new event

On Thursday and Friday, Tampere Conversations, an invited guest event, will be organized for the first time in Tampere-talo, which brings together experts from different fields to discuss. HS shows the events of both days live.

Thursday and on Friday the Tampere Conversations event will be held in Tampere-talo. Politicians, business leaders, cyber security professionals and technology industry experts will be speaking at the invited guest event. The guests discuss in English about algorithms, artificial intelligence and security, among other things.

In cooperation with Aamulehti, HS will show the events of both days live. In this article, you can follow Thursday’s opening.

The opening ceremony will start on Thursday around 19:20 by the mayor of the city of Tampere Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (kok) speaking. The event’s guest of honor and keynote speaker Ban Ki-moon will perform after 7:30 p.m. His speech deals with global challenges and multi-centered cooperation. The Korean Ban Ki-moon served as UN Secretary General in 2007–2016.

The live broadcast lasts until around 8 p.m.

The event the second day starts on Friday at 8:30 with a welcome speech by Mayor Ikonen. After this, the program includes speeches and discussions until 4:30 p.m. The exact schedule can be found below.

The voice features top guests, such as the former head of the US Central Intelligence Agency, the CIA David Petraeusformer Prime Minister of Estonia Taavi Rõivasformer Prime Minister of Finland Jyrki Katainen and founder of F-Secure Risto Siilasmaa.