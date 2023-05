Kummola’s season continues until the end of May 2025.

To Tampere a hockey influencer and coalition politician has been elected as the new mayor Kalervo Kummola. The choice was made unanimously in the Tampere city council.

Kummola follows in the task Anna-Kaisa from Iko (kok), who was elected as an MP in the spring parliamentary elections.

