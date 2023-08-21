Tampere | IS: The person who died falling from the balcony was a 34-year-old woman

The police have confirmed that they have arrested one person suspected of a crime at the apartment.

in Tampere it was a 34-year-old woman who fell from the balcony at the weekend, says Evening News on Monday.

A person fell from the balcony of an apartment building onto the street and died in the center of Tampere on the night before Sunday a little after one o’clock.

According to the Internal Finland Police, based on the current information, there is reason to suspect that a crime is involved.

HS has not reached the head of the investigation on Monday.

