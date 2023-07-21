Tampere | In swimming pools, men also clean the women’s locker room – The organizer of the cleaning emphasizes modesty

Sometimes a member of the opposite sex cleans the locker room. Most often, the reason can be found in the workforce situation.

In Kaleva in the Tampere swimming center, the women’s locker room is cleaned by a male cleaner, say several readers who wonder about the situation.

Pirkanmaa Voimia acts as the service organizer for the cleaning of Tampere’s swimming pools for sports services. We asked Voimia’s service director From Katja Aho about the matter.

Why is the dressing room cleaned by a cleaner of the opposite sex?

“As a rule, we currently have female employees working in the swimming pools, but there are some male employees as well. Whenever there are more resources available, employees are directed to clean the women’s dressing rooms and vice versa. However, we don’t always have the opportunity to do that.”

Ahonen says that Voimia would need double the number of personnel if employees were always allocated according to gender to perform their tasks in the facilities of the swimming halls.

Will customers be informed about this in the swimming hall?

“We have cleaning schedules in the changing rooms for customers, which should be used to find out when the premises will be cleaned. During opening hours, only short intermediate cleanings are done there. In the orientations, emphasis is placed on the embarrassing implementation of work in customer premises. Even if it’s a woman on the women’s side, it’s just as important. It’s not a gender-related thing, it’s about the different nature of the work.”

Has Voimia received any feedback on the matter?

“There have been individual feedbacks during the spring. We have answered all of them and, in cooperation with the sports services, have tried to create the perspective of how cleaning service work is instructed. Work is done for the customers and that is the first priority.”

“This is where a cultural change is taking place in all matters related to gender. We all have something to contribute to tolerance and equal treatment. It is also an important guideline for us at Voimii when thinking about these issues.”

To Tampere the leading physical education instructor Tuula Paavola the city receives individual feedback on the matter on an annual basis. According to Paavola, the problem is usually that male cleaners go to the women’s side.

“There have also been questions from the men, why they have female cleaners,” says Paavola.

According to Paavola, the sports services in themselves have nothing against the situation, because the law allows it.

“Yes, even here, male directors have to go to the women’s side and vice versa,” Paavola reminds.