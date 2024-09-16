Monday, September 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tampere | Ilkka Sasi is fired from the position of deputy mayor

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
Tampere | Ilkka Sasi is fired from the position of deputy mayor
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The council came to a decision with a vote of 54–2.

To Tampere the city council has decided in its meeting to dismiss Ilkka Sasin (kok) from the position of deputy mayor. The council came to a decision with a vote of 54–2. 11 abstained.

The temporary committee appointed by the Tampere city council proposed to the council the dismissal of Sas.

It was also noted at the meeting that the Tampere council group of the coalition and Rkp has removed Sas from the membership of the group for the time being.

Police previously suspected Sas of sexual harassment and alcohol crime, but the prosecutor did the case in August the decision not to prosecute.

A temporary committee appointed by the Tampere City Council presented last week Sasi’s dismissal from the position of deputy mayor.

At that time, the committee proposed that the council states that Sas has lost the council’s trust. Municipal Act according to which the council can dismiss the deputy mayor in the middle of the term of office if he does not enjoy the trust of the council.

The committee justified the decision with, for example, negative publicity.

#Tampere #Ilkka #Sasi #fired #position #deputy #mayor

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Suspect in attempted assassination of Donald Trump indicted

Suspect in attempted assassination of Donald Trump indicted

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]