Tampere | Ilkka Sasi is fired from the position of deputy mayor

To Tampere the city council has decided in its meeting to dismiss Ilkka Sasin (kok) from the position of deputy mayor. The council came to a decision with a vote of 54–2. 11 abstained.

The temporary committee appointed by the Tampere city council proposed to the council the dismissal of Sas.

It was also noted at the meeting that the Tampere council group of the coalition and Rkp has removed Sas from the membership of the group for the time being.

Police previously suspected Sas of sexual harassment and alcohol crime, but the prosecutor did the case in August the decision not to prosecute.

At that time, the committee proposed that the council states that Sas has lost the council’s trust. Municipal Act according to which the council can dismiss the deputy mayor in the middle of the term of office if he does not enjoy the trust of the council.

The committee justified the decision with, for example, negative publicity.