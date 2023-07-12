Tampere | “I will do everything to change the name” – Jalo Pirhonen’s fight for the name of the tram stop has already lasted a year and a half

In Tampere, there is a dispute over the name of a tram stop. Jalo Pirhonen has been trying to get the name changed for a year and a half.

To Tampere In Niemenranta, there is a lot of debate about the name of the next stop on tram line 1.

The name of the stop leading to Lentävänniemi has been decided to be Nieme manor, but the name is causing a stir in the area.

The stop is part of the Lentävänniemi tram line, which will be completed in 2025. The trolley stop will be built in front of the Rientola settlement buildings. The people of Rientola would also like to name the stop Rientola or Rientola-keskus.

“Now that trolley stop is already starting to take shape, but I will do everything I can to change the name. I’ve been trying to get the name changed for a year and a half,” says the hard worker in Rientola Jalo Pirhonen.

Pirhonen has worked behind Rientola since 1965.

The future tram stop photographed from the direction of the Rientola settlement.

Rientolan Settlement Association Rientola settlement is an association founded in 1944, whose activities are based on the values ​​of the international settlement movement, such as locality, community and equality. See also HS analysis VR Group, which set off for purchases in Sweden, could have hit just the right moment as German DB scorches Operates in Tampere’s Niemenranta in a culturally historically significant area formerly known as Niemen Manor. organizes year-round non-profit activities based on members’ self-reliance. Offers versatile course and club activities and events for all ages. There is also a clay workshop and a wood workshop on the premises. Source: rientola.fi

Rientola’s settlement operates in the premises where, in the 19th century, there was an estate called the Niemen manor for a few decades. The tram stop is named after this space.

“If you want to serve trolleybus passengers, the people of Rientola think that the name of the stop should be Rientola and not the Niemen manor, which tells about a distant and short-lived episode,” says Pirhonen.

Expert member of the street name committee of the city of Tampere Jouko Seppänen says for his part: “Niemi Manor is an extremely important name in that region. The village of Nieme has long traditions and there have been important influencers there.”

Pirhonen has made the name a municipal initiative last fall. The work division of the Street Names Committee gave its response to the initiative in March. According to Pirhonen, the city’s reasons for rejecting the name proposal were not sufficient or coherent enough.

The street name committee discussed the names at the January 2021 meeting. At that time, the stop name Niemen manor was justified by the fact that the characteristic towers of the manor can be seen from the stop.

Pirhonen says that the buildings visible from the stop belong to the Lielahti manor, not the Nieme manor. Now, in the equivalent of the municipal initiative, the city also describes the justification for 2021 as incorrect.

“The text also had a slightly erroneous mention of the barn’s twin towers as the manor’s towers. However, the real basis was the long history of the Nieme manor in the area,” reads the reply.

“It makes no sense to maintain a place name that has no meaning. Even if those towers are there, they are not the right foundation,” says Pirhonen.

According to expert member Seppänen, the buildings at the stop are the former buildings of Niemen Manor.

“The new, newly arrived owner [Rientolan] does not name such permanent things. We have thought about this from many angles and have delved into this several times, but there has not been sufficient justification for changing the name.”

in Tampere there are other public transport stops named according to the settlements. For example, Pispala’s bus stop Ahjola is named after the settlement of Ahjola. Therefore, in Pirhonen’s opinion, Rientola should also be used in the name of the stop.

According to Seppänen, tram stop names should be permanent, because the tracks stay in place for a long time. Expert member Seppänen says that Rientola will be sufficiently visible at the stop.

“Our hope is that the trolley would read on the board and there would be an announcement that the stop is Niemen manor, Rientola. If Rientola moves away, then it’s easy to take it out.”

Whether the stop will eventually become Rientola remains to be seen. At the moment, it seems that the stop will remain Nieme’s mansion.

Pirhonen says that he will do everything for the name. Next, near the stop, there are billboards from the Rientola center.

“It would be meaningful if everyone could always come to Rientola,” Pirhonen sums up.

“This is driven by a commendably active person who is unyielding. It’s a rare thing,” Seppänen says.