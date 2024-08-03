Tampere | Heavy rain caused extensive water damage at Ikea in Tampere: “Pretty big damage”

Tampere|Ikea in Tampere was emptied on Saturday due to water damage, says the Pirkanmaa rescue service.

Pirkanmaan the rescue service has a damage control mission at the Ikea furniture store in Tampere on Saturday afternoon.

The drain in the roof well located on the east side of the store had failed and left its connections, which caused extensive water damage to the interior of the store, says the fire marshal on duty Jarno Majaniemi From the rescue service of Pirkanmaa.

“There was just the right amount of heavy rain, which caused quite a lot of damage. At best there was two to three centimeters of water on the floor.”

The water damage mainly hit the furniture department upstairs. Some water also leaked onto the lower floor.

Emergency services is still working to empty the interior of the water, says Majaniemi. After that, we will begin to investigate what kind of damage the water has caused to the building’s structures and furniture.

The rescue service may still be there on Sunday, Majaniemi states.

According to him, the store was emptied of customers when the damage was noticed.

“There was no such disaster here that customers were harmed or anything like that. Pretty quickly, the customers were outside and the staff were at the doors, making sure no new customers came in.”