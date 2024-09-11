Tampere | Deputy mayor Ilkka Sasi can get departure passes, the city council is presented with dismissal

Tampere|The city council can dismiss the deputy mayor in the middle of the term if he does not enjoy the trust of the council.

To Tampere the temporary committee appointed by the city council is represented by the deputy mayor Ilkka Sasin (kok) dismissal from the position of deputy mayor, says the chairman of the committee Mikko Aaltonen (left). The city council will decide on the dismissal next Monday.

The committee proposes to the council that the council states that Sas has lost the council’s trust. Municipal Act according to which the council can dismiss the deputy mayor in the middle of the term of office if he does not enjoy the trust of the council.

The committee justifies the decision by, for example, negative publicity.

“Sasi’s behavior and the association of negative publicity with the city of Tampere as a public entity and the events organized by the city can be grounds for a loss of trust,” says Aaltonen about the reasons for the decision.

Aaltonen says that the committee representing all council parties was unanimous in its decision.

Earlier, the police suspected Sas of sexual harassment and an alcohol crime, but the prosecutor decided not to press charges in the case.

Morning newspaper according to the information, the suspicions were related to the events after the little Christmas parties organized at the Tampere City Council’s Town Hall last December.

STT could not reach Sas to comment on the committee’s presentation on Wednesday.

Aaltonen says that the consideration of the committee’s proposal will be busy on the list of the city council, which means that the council has to take the matter up for consideration on September 16th. In this case, the following is the city council meeting.

According to the committee’s proposal, Sasi could continue as deputy mayor until a new deputy mayor is elected.

In its previous meeting, the committee did not yet make a proposal to the city council, but decided to ask Sas for a written explanation.

“There were no issues that would have changed the committee’s understanding of the situation,” says Aaltonen.

At the beginning of July, the city council appointed a temporary committee to investigate Sasi’s trust.

In August, Sasi was dismissed from the council group of the coalition and Rkp for the time being. According to the group, the reason for the dismissal was Sasi’s inappropriate behavior and lack of trust.