Monday, August 21, 2023
Tampere | “Crime against life and health” in the center of Tampere, one arrested

August 21, 2023
in World Europe
Heavily armed police cordoned off Näsinpuisto in Tampere on Monday evening. Several patrols have been involved in the police operation.

To Tampere a crime against life and health took place in the center on Monday. Internal Finland police station Marko Luosa confirms that the police have had a mission in Tampere at the northern end of Hämeenpuisto.

“There has been a crime against life and health, and the police are currently investigating what happened,” Luosa said at half past six in the evening.

The police received an alert after 5 p.m.

According to preliminary information, a few people were involved in the situation. According to Luosa, no one died.

Police has taken one person caught. The arrest went peacefully, Sisä-Suomen police said on X (formerly Twitter) after seven in the evening.

Around half past seven, the police announced in X that according to preliminary information, the act of violence was directed at one person.

There was a first aid and several police patrols in the parking lot of Nääshalli near Näsinpuisto, located at the northern end of Hämeenpuisto. Some of the police were heavily armed.

There were several police cars in the parking lot of Nääshalli on Monday evening around 6 p.m. Picture: Toni Repo / Morning newspaper

The police cordoned off Näsinpuisto with tapes. Picture: Toni Repo / Morning newspaper

Some of the police in Näsinpuisto were heavily armed. Picture: Toni Repo / Morning newspaper

Morning newspaper reporter who was there Niko Kilpelänaho and the photographer Toni Repo told at 17:45 that the police have cordoned off Näsinpuisto with tapes. The police investigated the place and collected evidence. Some of the police officers had technical investigation uniforms.

“The police have submachine guns, and police in heavy protective gear also arrived,” said Kilpelänaho. At least five police cars were there. The police have interviewed several people on the spot.

The police were heavily armed. Picture: Toni Repo / Morning newspaper

The police appeared to be investigating the scene. Picture: Toni Repo / Morning newspaper

Bystanders passed by Näsinpuisto in the evening. The situation attracted attention. Picture: Toni Repo / Morning newspaper


